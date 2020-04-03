Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Defiant surfers ride waves at beach near Pacific Palisades despite closure

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Despite official measures aimed at keeping people away from public beaches during the coronavirus pandmemic, several surfers took to the water Friday morning at Will Rogers State Beach near Pacific Palisades.

At least five surfers were seen riding waves at the otherwise deserted beach off Pacific Coast Highway.

No lifeguards or sheriff's deputies were seen in the area, and it was unclear if the defiant beachgoers would face possible fines or citations.

Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday night he was shutting down parking at city beaches and closing sports recreation facilities in Los Angeles County amid the coronavirus pandemic.


The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced the closure of Will Rogers State Beach and others along the coast last week.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on March 23 ordered the shutdown of all parking lots at city beaches after a weekend of "may people packing beaches, trails and parks" despite a "safer at home" order.
