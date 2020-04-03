Coronavirus: Defiant surfers ride waves at beach near Pacific Palisades despite closure

At least five surfers were seen riding waves at the otherwise deserted beach off Pacific Coast Highway.
No lifeguards or sheriff's deputies were seen in the area, and it was unclear if the defiant beachgoers would face possible fines or citations.
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced the closure of Will Rogers State Beach and others along the coast last week.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on March 23 ordered the shutdown of all parking lots at city beaches after a weekend of "may people packing beaches, trails and parks" despite a "safer at home" order.