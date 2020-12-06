For 1st time, LA County reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in one day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time Los Angeles County has passed the 10,000 mark for reporting daily new coronavirus cases.The county announced 10,528 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 23 additional deaths.The numbers come amid a dangerous surge that threatens to overwhelm local hospital capacity and has triggered new, stricter stay-at-home orders for the region.The county now has 2,855 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 23% of them in the ICU.The Southern California region has 10.3% staffed adult ICU capacity. Once the region dropped below the 15% threshold, the new stay-at-home order was triggered, set to take effect Monday.The latest figure represents a doubling in daily cases in just a week, after 5,150 cases were reported last Monday.