How to properly wear a mask

We asked an expert from UCLA for tips on what to do and what not to do when it comes to wearing a mask.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Here's what you need to know when it comes to properly wearing a mask and also, what not to do when wearing one.

First, always wash your hands before and after using a mask, said Dr. Anu Seshadri, a physician at UCLA Health.

Dr. Seshadri also gave the following tips:

-Use the loops or ties to take your mask on and off.

-Don't touch the front of your mask.

-Be sure your mask covers the bridge of your nose and goes all the way under your chin.

-Don't let the mask fall below your nose and don't leave your chin exposed.

-Also, don't push your mask under your chin.

-Make sure your mask fits your face and isn't loose.

-The best way to clean your mask is to put it in a washing and drying machine daily.

-You don't need to wear your mask inside your home so store it in a clean, dry place.

Even while wearing a mask, continue to pay attention to your surroundings while in public. Practice physical distancing and wash your hands.

