16-year-old Costa Mesa singer livestreams front yard concerts for her neighbors

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- 16-year-old Kennedy Givens is trying to help out during the coronavirus pandemic the only way she knows how: by singing. She holds live performances in her Costa Mesa front yard every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. Her neighbors gather around, and she also live streams them on Facebook and Instagram.
"All these first responders and everybody else involved in this are working so hard, and I just wanted to do something nice for everybody," said Givens. "And also the neighbors around, that are stuck in their houses all the time, and a couple of my neighbors are first responders, I just wanted to do something nice."
Before COVID-19 hit, Givens still spent her time performing, whether it was busking on Newport Beach or auditioning for her high school musicals, but with everything put on hold, she now performs in her front yard.
"I'm just glad I could put some good in the world while this crazy stuff is going on because we all need it," Givens told ABC7.
Givens covers popular songs spanning across different decades, from Frank Sinatra and Etta James to Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga. You can watch her live streams on her Instagram and her past performances on her YouTube channel.
