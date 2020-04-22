All Good News

16-year-old Costa Mesa singer livestreams front yard concerts for her neighbors

Teenager livestreams concert from front yard.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- 16-year-old Kennedy Givens is trying to help out during the coronavirus pandemic the only way she knows how: by singing. She holds live performances in her Costa Mesa front yard every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. Her neighbors gather around, and she also live streams them on Facebook and Instagram.

"All these first responders and everybody else involved in this are working so hard, and I just wanted to do something nice for everybody," said Givens. "And also the neighbors around, that are stuck in their houses all the time, and a couple of my neighbors are first responders, I just wanted to do something nice."

Before COVID-19 hit, Givens still spent her time performing, whether it was busking on Newport Beach or auditioning for her high school musicals, but with everything put on hold, she now performs in her front yard.

"I'm just glad I could put some good in the world while this crazy stuff is going on because we all need it," Givens told ABC7.

Givens covers popular songs spanning across different decades, from Frank Sinatra and Etta James to Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga. You can watch her live streams on her Instagram and her past performances on her YouTube channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesconcertcoronavirus helpcoronavirusteenagerfree concertcovid 19 pandemicall good newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALL GOOD NEWS
You can create Disney Magic at home
Small business offers free sing-alongs during pandemic
SoCal food and beverage workers make free pasta for hospitality workers
Arcadia High students keeping school informed online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: No 'light switch' for reopening CA, but scheduled surgeries can resume
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
Pandemic: First responders honor medical workers in Arcadia
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in San Pedro
Haircut given inside restaurant caught on camera
Jobless express frustration over state unemployment agency
Show More
2 cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
SoCal nonprofit distributing 800K lbs. of produce weekly to families
3.7-magnitude quake hits View Park-Windsor Hills area of LA
Coronavirus updates: Live events
CDC warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could hit U.S. next winter
More TOP STORIES News