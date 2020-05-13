March Air Reserve Base to honor frontline workers with flyovers in Riverside County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6175057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California Air National Guard fighter jets will fly over the state to honor workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- The 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley will honor frontline workers battling COVID-19 with two flyovers on Thursday in Riverside County.Residents near hospitals listed should be able to see the C-17 Globemaster III and the KC-135 Stratotanker from home.Residents were encouraged to maintain physical distancing guidelines during the flyovers. Officials asked residents to refrain from traveling to hospitals and gathering in large groups to watch the flyovers.The C-17 will make the first flyover of each location in the following order, followed three minutes later by the KC-135 starting at about 1 p.m. before returning to March Field at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to a news release.1. Menifee Global Medical Center-1303 (1:03 p.m.)2. Kaiser Permanente Murrieta-1305 (1:05 p.m.)3. Loma Linda Medical Center Murrieta-1305 (1:05 p.m.)4. Temecula Valley Hospital -1309 (1:09 p.m.)5. Rancho Springs Medical Center-1311 (1:11 p.m.)6. Inland Valley Regional Medical Center-1312 (1:12 p.m.)7. Lake Elsinore Family Care Center -1313 (1:13 p.m.)8. Corona Regional Medical Center-1320 (1:20 p.m.)9. Kaiser Permanente Riverside-1322 (1:22 p.m.)10. Parkview Community Hospital -1323 (1:23 p.m.)11. Riverside Community Hospital-1324 (1:24 p.m.)12. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center-1326 (1:26 p.m.)13. Loma Linda Children's Hospital-1327 (1:27 p.m.)14. Loma Linda VA Hospital -1328 (1:28 p.m.)15. San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital-1333 (1:33 p.m.)16. JFK Memorial Hospital-1348 (1:48 p.m.)17. Desert Regional Medical Center-1355 (1:55 p.m.)18. Riverside University Health System-1406 (2:06 p.m.)19. Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley-1408 (1:08 p.m.)