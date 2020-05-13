Society

March Air Reserve Base to honor frontline workers with flyovers in Riverside County

Residents near hospitals listed should be able to see the C-17 Globemaster III and the KC-135 Stratotanker from home.

Map of flyover locations scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2020.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- The 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley will honor frontline workers battling COVID-19 with two flyovers on Thursday in Riverside County.

Residents near hospitals listed should be able to see the C-17 Globemaster III and the KC-135 Stratotanker from home.

Residents were encouraged to maintain physical distancing guidelines during the flyovers. Officials asked residents to refrain from traveling to hospitals and gathering in large groups to watch the flyovers.

The C-17 will make the first flyover of each location in the following order, followed three minutes later by the KC-135 starting at about 1 p.m. before returning to March Field at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to a news release.

1. Menifee Global Medical Center-1303 (1:03 p.m.)
2. Kaiser Permanente Murrieta-1305 (1:05 p.m.)
3. Loma Linda Medical Center Murrieta-1305 (1:05 p.m.)
4. Temecula Valley Hospital -1309 (1:09 p.m.)
5. Rancho Springs Medical Center-1311 (1:11 p.m.)

6. Inland Valley Regional Medical Center-1312 (1:12 p.m.)
7. Lake Elsinore Family Care Center -1313 (1:13 p.m.)
8. Corona Regional Medical Center-1320 (1:20 p.m.)
9. Kaiser Permanente Riverside-1322 (1:22 p.m.)
10. Parkview Community Hospital -1323 (1:23 p.m.)
11. Riverside Community Hospital-1324 (1:24 p.m.)
12. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center-1326 (1:26 p.m.)

13. Loma Linda Children's Hospital-1327 (1:27 p.m.)
14. Loma Linda VA Hospital -1328 (1:28 p.m.)
15. San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital-1333 (1:33 p.m.)
16. JFK Memorial Hospital-1348 (1:48 p.m.)
17. Desert Regional Medical Center-1355 (1:55 p.m.)
18. Riverside University Health System-1406 (2:06 p.m.)
19. Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley-1408 (1:08 p.m.)

California Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over California to honor frontline workers
EMBED More News Videos

California Air National Guard fighter jets will fly over the state to honor workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyriverside countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new 'safer-at-home' order with further reopening
Virtual town hall will focus on helping unemployed
Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'
California superintendent suggests staggered reopening of schools
Coronavirus: Hollywood Bowl cancels 2020 season
District 25 Race: Smith concedes to Garcia
Dr. Dre, Jimmy lovine help feed families in Compton
Show More
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog, coroner says
Gov. Newsom discusses CA fire season preparations amid COVID-19
Encino doctor on mission to give PPE to thousands
LA County beaches reopen with restrictions after 2 months
Rose Bowl loop reopens after monthlong closure due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News