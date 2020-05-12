California Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over SoCal to honor frontline workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6147106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are expected to fly over Southern California as part of their tour to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Look to the skies Wednesday, California.California Air National Guard fighter jets will fly over the state to honor workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.Fighter jets with the 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno will take part in the salute starting at 10 a.m. The jets are expected to fly over the Los Angeles area at around 11:45 a.m.The F-15C Eagle fighter jets will take off from California Air National Guard Base in Fresno and fly over medical facilities in the state and in Southern California cities, including Los Angeles.Other Southern California cities on the list include Montebello, Whittier, La Palma, Paramount, Long Beach, Torrance, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Gardena, Lynwood and Huntington Park.California Air National Guard said in a press release residents in the areas will be able to see the flyover from their homes and should maintain physical distancing when watching. Officials ask people not to travel or gather in large groups at the landmarks and hospitals.Pilots plan to do a low pass at several locations, including the Capitol, California Office of Emergency services and the headquarters for the California Highway Patrol Academy.The jets are expected to be back in Fresno at around 12:20 p.m.Other regions pilots will pass by include the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Bay Area and cities such as Reedley, Selma, Madera, Sacramento, Merced, Richmond, Oakland, San Jose, Monterey and Clovis.Wednesday's event is separate from the flyover by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which is still expected in Southern California.