Los Feliz restaurant provides takeout and marketplace items for community

LOS FELIZ (KABC) -- Many restaurants are struggling, having to close their dining rooms, and pivot to offering only takeout due to coronavirus. Some have closed down completely.
All Time restaurant in Los Feliz has remained open offering takeout and they've added a marketplace section on their website, to provide pantry items for their community.
"Our grocery staples right now are growing every day. So we have meat, we have eggs, we have butter, we have milk, we have dried pasta, we have some cooked items that like lamb ragu. Things you can take home and reheat. We have produce available, we have loads of bread," said co-owner Tyler Wells.
They also have the essentials for staying at home: toilet paper and plenty of wine.
"We've all been figuring out how to meet the needs of the community and just as importantly how to meet the needs of the people we're responsible for. There's 40 plus people that work here," said Wells.
"And we feel such a responsibility to keep them working," said co-owner Ashley Wells.
It's a challenging time, and Ashley and Tyler are hoping they can keep their doors open and survive.
Customers interested in ordering takeout and marketplace items can places orders using the Chownow link on their website or call (323) 660-3868.
"We're just taking it one day at a time and providing as much as we possibly can," said Wells.
