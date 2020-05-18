Community & Events

Race and Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation

We'll discuss with local doctors and leaders about the way the coronavirus has affected the health and finances of local groups, plus the rise in discrimination.

This Wednesday at 2 p.m., join Veronica Miracle and a group of experts for a live virtual event called Race and Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation.

The pandemic is impacting our communities in different ways. This Wednesday at 2 p.m., join Veronica Miracle and a group of experts for a live virtual event called Race and Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation.

We will talk to local doctors and leaders about the way the virus has affected the health and finances of racial and ethnic groups, plus the rise in discrimination. Guests include Los Angeles Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Bing Chen from the Gold House, Los Angeles Area Chamber President & CEO Maria Salinas, Dr. Veronica Contreras of AltaMed and Dr. David Carlisle of Charles Drew University.

If you have a question you want answered, submit it below.

Make sure to download our new apps to stream the event to your TV!

