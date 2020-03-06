2 additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County, public health officials say

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said one of the new cases is part of a group of eight travelers who were on a ski trip in Italy. The other was confirmed as a health screener at Los Angeles International Airport who has been linked to another contracted medical profession who conducted passenger screenings at the airport tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
Officials said they were "most likely exposed by an infected traveler at the same location."
The department has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assist in investigating those two cases, while also working to identify individuals who may have had "close personal contact" with the infected individuals.
The new cases were announced days after a state of emergency was declared in L.A. County and 10 other cases of the virus were confirmed.
DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.