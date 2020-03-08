Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Does your health insurance cover treatment?

By
As coronavirus continues to spread, there's growing concern over whether your health insurance provider will cover treatment.

Anthony Lopez with the health insurance broker eHealth says the answer is yes. Coronavirus would be covered the same as treatment for the flu or pneumonia.

RELATED: What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms

"If you're going in for a primary care doctor visit, you're going to pay your typical co-pay if you have a co-pay. If you have to have an extended hospital stay, you will be subject to your deductible and however your benefits are structured is how your health insurance will cover it," said Lopez.

Lopez says they've seen a spike in calls with subscribers asking about coronavirus testing and treatment.

One of the callers was Chris Wagner who lives in Folsom, Calif. and is scheduled to go on a cruise later this month.

"If we put ourselves at risk on a cruise ship, we are basically in a floating petri dish. If someone catches it or gets off board and brings the virus onto the ship, you're sitting there in a confined space. The disease is out there. We don't know how it's transmitted. It could be quite a trip interruption for us," said Wagner.

TIMELINE: How coronavirus got started

Another interruption, being self-quarantined for 14 days at home, which Lopez says won't be covered.

"It's going to be an out-of-pocket expense, so the insurance carriers aren't typically going to cover something that is outside of the hospital, outside of their normal care benefits," said Lopez.

But there's good news in regards to testing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed all commercial and Medi-Cal health plans under the California Department of Managed Health Care to offer free testing.

In a statement, Gov. Newsom said in part:

"Californians shouldn't have to fear a big medical bill just because they took a test for COVID-19...We're all in this together, and I'm grateful to those health providers who have already stepped up and heeded our call."

MORE: Coronavirus testing: More than 22 million Californians now eligible for free medically necessary COVID-19 screenings

If you become infected with Coronavirus and are quarantined at a hospital or medical facility, this would be covered by major health insurance plans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicaloutbreakcoronavirushealth insurancevirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Timeline: How coronavirus got started
22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News