Job opportunities emerge in Southern California amid coronavirus emergency

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With business after business temporarily shutting down, others like Sami Nomair's security business Citiguard is growing.
Nomair is now fielding calls from business owners worried about vandalism and looters. Even regular customers are upping their services.
"Some of the hospitals that we provide security services to have added extra coverage. Some of the urgent cares have increased their security services as well."
On Citiguard's Facebook page, the company put out an ad saying it's looking to hire 500 new guards to patrol vacant store fronts and provide security to homes.
"We are getting contacted by residential homes, people are scared and they are hiring security services for their homes," Nomair said.
And with so many more people at home, Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing is also getting more calls for its service.
Matt Sanfilippo, chief human resources officer, says they need to hire and train 100 air and plumbing technicians at its Simi Valley and Corona locations.
"We've found that now that people are spending a good number of time at home and they're using their facilities, really more than ever, there's been an onslaught of calls for our call centers for challenges with plumbing specifically," said Sanfilippo.
Online retailer Amazon is also ramping up hiring at its warehouses to meet a surge in demand. To date, the company has hired more than 80,000 employees, including 3,700 in the Inland Empire.
Rite-Aide is also expanding its workforce, announcing it will hire 5,000 full and part-time associates.
The City of Ontario is also looking to recruit.
But if the company you're interested in isn't hiring, then Darrell Gurney with careerguy.com says use your time at home for some career development.
"Educate yourself online. There is Lynda.com, utome.com -- there is all these types of online learning platforms what are some of the things you have been wanting to know about," he said.
Job opportunities emerge in Southern California amid coronavirus emergency
With business after business temporarily shutting down, others like Sami Nomair's security business Citiguard is growing.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News