2nd case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County confirmed, patient in self-isolation

A second case of coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday night in Los Angeles County.Kaiser Permanente is overseeing the care of the patient who is at home in self-isolation and being treated as an outpatient, a spokesperson said.The spokesperson for Kaiser Permanente Southern California sent a statement to ABC7, which said, in part:Two additional cases were confirmed in Orange County earlier on Tuesday -- a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s who had recently traveled to countries that have widespread reports of COVID-19, officials said.The two new cases in Orange County appear to be in addition to the county's first case, a man in his 50s who was said to have recovered after being diagnosed with the virus.