Vaccine shortage in LA prompting temporary closure of Dodger Stadium, other sites, Garcetti says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium and four other city-run sites in Los Angeles will be closed Friday and Saturday due to a shortage of vaccines, Mayor Garcetti announced Wednesday.Garcetti said the city will have exhausted its supply of the Moderna vaccine for first-dose appointments by Thursday, calling it an "enormous hurdle" in the race to vaccinate more residents."This is not where I want to be. It's not where we deserve to be," Garcetti said. The shortage is prompting those sites to temporarily close.Garcetti added that he hopes the sites can reopen Tuesday or Wednesday of next week."This will not affect those who are waiting on their second dose, but will prevent us from moving forward," Garcetti said during a briefing on the city's response to the pandemic.Garcetti noted that the city received only 16,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, which is about the amount the city gives out in a single day."I want to be clear, Los Angeles needs more doses,'' he said.