OC produce distributor offers curbside pickup as people look to skip grocery stores

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Family Tree Produce is normally busy delivering fruits and vegetables to restaurant chains across Southern California.

But in this day of physical distancing, the Anaheim company has changed up its operation, offering boxes of fresh produce directly to consumers.

"We're part of an organization called Pro*Act and they had the idea of let's all collectively put produce boxes together for people who are more vulnerable, don't want to go to the grocery store and wait in the long line, if all they need is produce," said David Guzman, vice president of sales.

Anyone can order online, then go to their warehouse for curbside pickup.

"You ring a bell, drive around the building, and our guy will bring it out to you," Guzman said.

Every piece is boxed up and there's no physical contact - not even a signature, which is something Yorba Linda resident Lorrin Green appreciates.

"I am very grateful that they have it because it's sometimes hard to get this stuff at the store because people are so frightened," Green said.

Each $25 box of either fruits or veggies can feed a family of four.

"A lot of people like the fruit basket, which has apples, oranges, a pineapple, avocado and each box will last you about a week," said Guzman.

To get your $25 box, go to ProduceBoxDirect.com and you can pick up at Family Tree Produce at 5510 La Palma Ave. in Anaheim Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
