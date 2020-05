Coronavirus safety tips: Expert answers COVID-19 questions about food safety

EMBED >More News Videos Can I collect unemployment during a coronavirus closure? Can I be fired if I'm unable to work from home? Employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright has the answers to your questions about jobs and employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMBED >More News Videos A doctor is answering some of the most commonly Googled questions about coronavirus.

With so many precautions being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic, you may find yourself wondering about any additional measures you should be taking around food safety.We asked James E. Rogers, Ph.D., Consumer Reports' director of food safety research and testing, important questions like, "can COVID-19 be transmitted through food?" and "does cooking kill the coronavirus?" Although the coronavirus cannot be transmitted through food, you should still practice good food safety habits.Watch the video above to find out more about how you can keep yourself and your family safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.More coronavirus Q&A with the experts: