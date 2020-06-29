"Ask the doctor" forum: Experts answer viewer questions about coronavirus and protecting your health

With the recent rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, do you have questions about you and your family's health and well-being?
ABC7 held a forum with several doctors to answer your questions and concerns on Tuesday, June 30.
Among the questions asked by viewers:What have Americans failed to do to protect themselves from coronavirus?Can gargling with warm water or mouthwash help remove virus particles from your throat?What percentage of people infected with COVID-19 have permanent damage in the lungs, brain and heart?Should we still get tested even if we don't have any symptoms?
The panel of doctors were: Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care; Dr. Veronica Contreras, with Altamed; Dr. David Carlisle with Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science; and Dr. Any Seshadri with UCLA Health.The event has concluded. Video of the segments will be available shortly.
