Health & Fitness

"Ask the doctor" forum: Experts answer viewer questions about coronavirus and protecting your health

With the recent rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, do you have questions about you and your family's health and well-being?

ABC7 held a forum with several doctors to answer your questions and concerns on Tuesday, June 30.

Among the questions asked by viewers:

  • What have Americans failed to do to protect themselves from coronavirus?

  • Can gargling with warm water or mouthwash help remove virus particles from your throat?

  • What percentage of people infected with COVID-19 have permanent damage in the lungs, brain and heart?

  • Should we still get tested even if we don't have any symptoms?


    • The panel of doctors were: Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care; Dr. Veronica Contreras, with Altamed; Dr. David Carlisle with Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science; and Dr. Any Seshadri with UCLA Health.
    The event has concluded. Video of the segments will be available shortly.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscommunity
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Stricter stay-at-home restrictions may return in CA, Newsom says
    Ventura County beaches to close for July 4 weekend
    COVID-19 in OC: record high 779 new cases reported
    Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
    Andres Guardado investigation: Family says they're being stonewalled by LASD
    'Miracle is over': UCSF doctor explains what went wrong in CA
    Houston mother brutally attacked while unloading groceries
    Show More
    South Pole has been warming at three times the global average
    'I hate Black people:' Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs
    3 arrested in murder of missing Coachella Valley couple
    Meet Mac, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department newest member
    Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
    More TOP STORIES News