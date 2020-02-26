Coronavirus: Santa Fe Springs company donates coveralls to hospitals in China responding to outbreak

By
Chu's Packaging Supplies in Santa Fe Springs on Tuesday was preparing its second shipment of safety coveralls ready to send to hospitals in China dealing with coronavirus.

"We care about people in China. So we have to help them for the disadvantaged," said owner Paul Chu.

"We had a quick pow-wow and we're like look -- we'll tell our customers they can have what they can take, but the rest we're going to set aside and donate back to China because they need it just as much as anyone else does," said Paul's son Ricky, who's also an owner.

The family-owned business mostly sells packaging and supplies, but a portion of the company is safety wear, including disposable coveralls that can help with protection.

"Ours aren't medical grade, and that's one of the higher requirements, but right now, since there's a huge shortage, a lot of hospitals are going to take whatever they can get. And if we can give them what they can use, it makes us feel good about it," said Ricky.

Ironically, their coveralls are made in China, but the outbreak has exports from their factories shut down, so they say most of production -- and life itself -- is at a standstill.

"We're watching this on the news, our friends send us videos everyday like you see the streets are just empty," Ricky said.

The first shipment went out last week with 10,000 coveralls. Their goal is to donate a total of 100,000.

"This coronavirus came too strong and also too quick, so we have to do something right away," said Paul.

The family did something similar years ago for disaster relief efforts in Taiwan. They say they just want to make a difference and help.

"This is like one of the things my parents really believe in - is donating back to people that need it," Ricky said.

The next batch of disposable coveralls will be shipped out by the end of the week.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire at Carson refinery confined after explosion
Korean Air flight attendant reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus after LA flight
Carson refinery fire sparks concerns over air quality, gas prices increase
OC man speaks out after video captures standoff with ICE agents
10,000 celebrate their new citizenship 1 week before Super Tuesday
Coronavirus: USC students recalled from South Korea and Italy
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Trump can withhold grants to NYC, NJ in immigration fight: Court
Rookie officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Garden Grove
Girl, 7, dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery: family
Riverside County resident tests positive for coronavirus
NC wrestler becomes first female to win state championship
More TOP STORIES News