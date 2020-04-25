Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: LAPD Chief praises Angelenos for avoiding beaches amid heat wave

The acknowledgment comes as Southern California endures one of the hottest days of the month.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Angelenos earned the praise of Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore on Saturday for leaving many beaches bare amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The acknowledgment comes as Southern California endures one of the hottest days of the month, and many residents have recently taken to the streets in defiance of the Stay Home order issued by Gov. Newsom.

On Twitter, Moore said: "My compliments to our community for staying away from the beaches in LA. From Malibu, Santa Monica, Venice, to Dockweiler - All Clear!! Safer at Home will get us there sooner."

Moore also Tweeted aerial photos showing a nearly-empty stretch of a Los Angeles-area beach.
Tens of thousands flocked to Orange County beaches that are still open during the coronavirus pandemic as the hot weather settled over the region.


Southern California's recent heat wave drew thousands to Orange County beaches on Friday, including some protesters who want the state to reopen.

Earlier this week, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to keep some beaches and outdoor areas open, but parking lots would remain closed.

In neighboring Los Angeles County, beaches remain closed and officials have asked residents to avoid traveling to other counties with less stringent stay-at-home orders, such as Ventura County.

