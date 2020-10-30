Health & Fitness

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom to discuss opening of lab in LA County aimed at increasing CA's COVID testing capacity

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to speak Friday morning at the opening of a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) --

According to the governor's office, the facility will enable the state to process an additional 150,000 tests per day.

The lab will increase the state's testing capacity and reduce turnaround times for results while creating hundreds of jobs, officials say.

The facility was built in conjunction with a major diagnostics company under a deal announced in August, the governor's office said in a statement.

Check back at 11 a.m. to watch the press conference.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
