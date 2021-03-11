Health & Fitness

ABC7 town hall: What we've learned 1 year into coronavirus pandemic

It's been one year since the coronavirus pandemic upended nearly every facet of daily life.

Just last year, ABC7 hosted a town hall with UCLA doctors in our newsroom to discuss the virus that would reach every part of the world. This Friday at 5:30 p.m., some of those same doctors will talk about what we've learned since then - and where we go from here.

Watch the virtual town hall by streaming it live here on ABC7.com, or watch on our TV by downloading our ABC7 Los Angeles apps on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
