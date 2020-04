Coronavirus: 45% of Los Angeles County residents still employed amid pandemic, survey says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new national survey says only 45% of people in Los Angeles County still have a job amid the coronavirus outbreak.Since non-essential businesses have had to shut down, California's job losses are staggering with 3.1 million people filing for unemployment since March. The pandemic has plunged California into a recession, which has halted the state's 10-year job growth.The survey shows minorities have been significantly impacted by job losses. African-Americans are more likely to have lost their jobs followed by Latinos.To help with the pandemic-induced recession, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the creation of an economic recovery task force.Gov. Newsom outlined several things that are required to reopen the state. While he did not set a timeline, one of those things includes more testing and tracing of the virus.