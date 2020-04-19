Coronavirus: 45% of Los Angeles County residents still employed amid pandemic, survey says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new national survey says only 45% of people in Los Angeles County still have a job amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Since non-essential businesses have had to shut down, California's job losses are staggering with 3.1 million people filing for unemployment since March. The pandemic has plunged California into a recession, which has halted the state's 10-year job growth.
The survey shows minorities have been significantly impacted by job losses. African-Americans are more likely to have lost their jobs followed by Latinos.
To help with the pandemic-induced recession, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the creation of an economic recovery task force.
Gov. Newsom outlined several things that are required to reopen the state. While he did not set a timeline, one of those things includes more testing and tracing of the virus.
