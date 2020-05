Coronavirus: Dr. Anthony Fauci says disruptions to everyday life could last up to 8 weeks

“It’s certainly going to get worse before it gets better.” NIH official Dr. Anthony Fauci says it could be up to “eight weeks or more” of shutdowns and working from home as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the U.S. https://t.co/OSp7OkbziN pic.twitter.com/bS1IQiAy58 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, says shutdowns and working from home could last up to "eight weeks or more" as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the U.S.Fauci made the assessment of what is still to come during an interview Friday with Good Morning America , saying the current state of crisis in the U.S. could last anywhere from two weeks to two months."I hope it's going to be in the earlier part, two, three, four weeks, but it's impossible to make an accurate prediction," Fauci said. "It's certainly going to get worse before it gets better."Fauci said more tests would be available over the next week, but that officials should not wait before trying to mitigate the virus' effects."We're at a critical point now as we seek to blunt the rise in cases to make sure it's a hill, not a mountain,'' Fauci said.Here's his full interview with ABC's Cecilia Vega on GMA: