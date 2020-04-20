Coronavirus: Ventura County begins loosening restrictions amid pandemic

Also, non-essential businesses with 10 or less people inside the facility can resume operations.
"Stay Well at Home" orders have been extended through May 15. No more than five people can gather in public while practicing physical distancing.
The people we talked to on Monday say they hope restrictions be loosened up gradually.
"I think what we have to prevent is a knee jerk, uh we're just frustrated and just want to get out there and want things back to normal. We have to think of this as the new normal," said Donald Petrie, a Ventura County resident.
Ventura County's latest figures show 428 positive cases with 6 new cases reported on Monday. Officials say 222 patients have recovered and 13 deaths have been reported.
"I don't see a surge happening today. If I said that it would have been in hypothetical terms cause I've never known when we're going to see a surge. I still don't know when we're going to see a surge, or if we're going to see a surge. I will tell you this, if we stop practicing quarantine and social distancing, we'll see a surge," said Ventura County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin.
On Monday afternoon, the Ventura City Council will discuss reopening parks and beaches, and what those restrictions will be.