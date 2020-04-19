Coronavirus

Ventura County takes steps toward easing stay-at-home restrictions but officials urge caution

County officials say they were able to lift some closures because residents have been compliant but they warn that could change.
By
Ventura County began taking steps to slowly ease stay-at-home restrictions by reopening some parks as officials say residents have been heeding those orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, officials say continuing to practice physical distancing is key to keeping them open.

Hikers headed outdoors to Santa Rosa Valley Park over the weekend to take advantage, though parking lots to the parks remain closed. Park bathrooms, playgrounds and tennis courts are also still off limits but some beaches were opened.

Dawn Buchanan was among those who flocked to the park. She says it's been hard to avoid parks and trails but understands why the restrictions are necessary.

And, she says, it's not hard to imagine a scenario where people "swarm" public places once the orders are fully lifted.

County officials say they were able to lift the closures because people have been compliant but they warn that could change.

"If we start to open things and may the numbers start to go up, and that creates concern... we might have to then tighten things up again," said Ventura County Executive Officer Mike Powers.

Ventura County, which has been hit less hard compared to neighboring counties, has confirmed 416 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.
More TOP STORIES News