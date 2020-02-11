Coronavirus: Santa Clarita couple among quarantined passengers on cruise ship in Japan

Japanese officials, said an additional 65 cases of the virus were found on the Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama, near Tokyo, raising the total number of infected to 135 which includes at least 24 Americans.
The 3,700 or so passengers and crew on board are now quarantined until Feb. 19.
Jeri Seratt-Goldman and Carl Goldman, owners of KHTS Radio, have been documenting their experiences on Facebook Live. However, they are not among those infected.
"None of this is in our control so there's really nothing we can do about it other than making the best of it and having fun," said Seratt-Goldman during the broadcast, adding that they've been passing the time by playing games and watching movies.
The Goldmans said all of the passengers will be issued a refund for the cruise.
Meanwhile, health authorities are scrambling to deliver medicine requested by more than 600 passengers.
