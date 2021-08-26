Anaheim dump truck crash: 61-year-old resident identified as victim killed in crash

No charges filed against dump truck driver in fatal Anaheim crash

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The victim in the deadly crash involving a dump truck that slammed into an Anaheim apartment complex has been identified.

Rory Antoine, 61, was killed after driver of the dump truck struck two cars, plowed into a carport, and then slammed into two apartment units at the Corsican Apartment Complex on Tuesday.

Another person was also injured in the crash.

The California Highway Patrol says DUI is not a factor in the incident, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

Rory Antoine, 61, was killed after a dump truck hit two cars, plowed into a carport, then slammed into two apartment units in Anaheim on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.



No charges have been filed against the dump truck driver, identified as 54-year-old Raphael Pacheco.

Multiple residents were displaced after the crash. Firefighters helped reunite them with dogs, rabbits and other pets that had been separated in the chaos.

Officials are still evaluating the damage, but several units are expected to be condemned as uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was providing assistance to displaced families.

