Anaheim dump truck crash: 61-year-old resident identified as victim killed in crash

The video in the above media player is from a previous report.
Rory Antoine, 61, was killed after driver of the dump truck struck two cars, plowed into a carport, and then slammed into two apartment units at the Corsican Apartment Complex on Tuesday.
Another person was also injured in the crash.
The California Highway Patrol says DUI is not a factor in the incident, but the investigation is still in its early stages.
No charges have been filed against the dump truck driver, identified as 54-year-old Raphael Pacheco.
Multiple residents were displaced after the crash. Firefighters helped reunite them with dogs, rabbits and other pets that had been separated in the chaos.
Officials are still evaluating the damage, but several units are expected to be condemned as uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was providing assistance to displaced families.
WATCH | Firefighters reunite residents with pets after crash