20-year-old suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of another man in Costa Mesa, police announced.

Officers responded to the shooting after reports of gunshots in the 2000 block of Sterling Alley around 10:44 p.m. Monday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

A 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found on the sidewalk. The man, identified as Jonathan Ray Valdez, died at a hospital.

Detectives say they identified the suspect as Ryan Rosas. He was arrested Tuesday, and the weapon used in the shooting was recovered, police allege.

The shooting was described as an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.