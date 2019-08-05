In wake of recent mass shootings, Costa Mesa first responders undergo active shooter training

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- First responders in Costa Mesa aren't taking any chances when it comes to a possible active shooter situation in their city.The Costa Mesa Police Department and Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue took part in a training scenario where there was an active shooter on the Costa Mesa High School campus Monday.Every aspect of the planned exercise was made to look and seem as realistic as possible, including injuries and casualties strategically placed around the campus.The goal was to train authorities about quick response in a real world situation, which means making sure the gunman in the scenario caused as little harm as possible.Officials said they hope they never have to put the skills into practice, but Lt. Jerry Hildeman with the Costa Mesa Police Department said they have to be prepared."If we look and we evaluate each one of these scenarios and we see different delays or we see some slower decision-making processes, we talk about that so they get that reinforcement," said Hildeman. "And their decision-making process is thus that much faster on the next one and that much faster, ideally, in the real world scenario."First responders worked with the Newport Mesa Unified School District to pull off the exercise.