2 brothers arrested in violent purse snatching at Costco in City of Industry

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 6:43AM
KABC

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorites have arrested two brothers suspected in a violent purse snatching last fall at a Costco in the City of Industry.

Andrew and David Morrison are accused of attacking the 37-year-old woman as she and two friends were loading items into her car.

Police say one of the brothers tried to grab her purse.

She refused to let go, was punched multiple times and dragged 50 feet by the suspects' getaway car.

The victim suffered injuries to her face and serious head trauma that resulted in life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's deputies later discovered the stolen items at the suspects' residence in Diamond Bar.

Investigators are trying to determine if the suspects are responsible for other robberies in the San Gabriel Valley.

