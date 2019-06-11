Wisconsin couple faces 45 years for selling $93K in stolen Kohl's cash online

A Wisconsin couple is accused of making about $93,000 after hacking into Kohl's database and stealing Kohl's cash.

Prosecutors say the couple was caught when they began bragging about the scheme on Twitter.

Kohl's cash is assigned to customers at the store after they spend a certain amount.

Authorities say last year, Robert Gordon, an Army recruiter, sold the cash on Twitter for a profit.

If convicted, Gordon and his wife could face 45 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinrobberyshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News