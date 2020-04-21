Health & Fitness

COVID-19 also causing blood clot complications among patients

There is growing proof that COVID-19 doesn't just attack the lungs. Doctors are reporting more cases of dangerous blood clotting.
By
There is growing proof that COVID-19 doesn't just attack the lungs. Doctors are reporting more cases of dangerous blood clotting.

Doctors trying to save the lives of patients fighting the novel coronavirus are seeing more of what happened to Broadway actor Nick Cordero, a blood clot, that in Cordero's case cost the Tony nominee his right leg.

He remains in the intensive care unit after his leg was amputated. His wife explained that is was a complication from COVID-19.

WATCH: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



Scientists have known from the start that the virus targets the respiratory system but in outbreaks around the world, they're also seeing a high number of patients with blood clots. Blood clots that reach the heart are the most concerning.

The virus itself can do damage to the muscle layers of the heart. In Spain, they are seeing so many patients with blood clots that some doctors are prescribing blood thinners to all patients who are admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

In the U.S., many hospitals are choosing to do the same thing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Hundreds of thousands of LA County residents may have had coronavirus, study finds
OC seeing more protests of stay-at-home orders
Survey looks at how COVID-19 crisis hurting Latino families
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
Family questions safety at Upland facility after death of loved one
Restaurant association projects industry to lose $50B in April
Show More
COVID-19 antibody tests not always reliable, LA doctor says
Newsom to provide info on reopening CA on Wednesday
Man caught breaking into Disneyland amid closure, police say
Garcetti releases LA budget with steep cuts, furloughs
Coronavirus: CA's strawberry industry could see 30% loss
More TOP STORIES News