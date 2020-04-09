Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: California fast food workers strike over workplace safety concerns

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fast food workers demanding stricter safety measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic went on strike across California on Thursday morning.

Workers at Burger King, Taco Bell, Subway and several other restaurant chains joined the strike, which comes as employees at a McDonald's in Los Angeles say two co-workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The McDonald's located in Hyde Park on Crenshaw Boulevard closed Wednesday, and workers are demanding full pay during the two-week period the restaurant has its doors shut. Striking workers staged a drive-through strike line and practiced physical distancing at that location.

Organizers say the statewide demonstrations involving workers from more than 30 restaurants is inspired by a series of recent strikes.

Coronavirus: Nurses at Marina del Rey hospital describe being on the front lines of a pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Two nurses at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital recently shared their stories from the front lines of the pandemic.


Strikers are asking for masks, gloves, soap, $3 an hour hazard pay and that restaurants do more to keep them safe.

Similar protests and "sickouts" have been held across the country, with more protections in the workplace being a top demand. On Tuesday, nine workers at a Domino's in L.A. where a coworker tested positive for COVID-19 also walked off the job.

Employees from Pizza Hut, Popeye's, El Pollo Loco and WaBa Grill also joined in the protest.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the companies for statements but has not immediately heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniahealthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslabor unionsworkplace
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News