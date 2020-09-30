LA County to allow wineries, breweries to reopen with outdoor seating

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Breweries and wineries in Los Angeles County will be allowed to reopen with outdoor service next week, the county Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday.The local decision follows a state decision allowing breweries and wineries to reopen with restrictions.Until now, Los Angeles County had been more restrictive than the state. Previously, wineries and breweries had only been allowed to reopen if they also had restaurant licenses.The board passed the measure 3-2. Restrictions include limiting the breweries and wineries to outdoor operations, with limited hours, required reservations, social distancing and other safety measures."I think it is time that we allow our breweries and wineries to resume outdoor service consistent with the State orders," said Supervisor Janice Hahn. "We have made progress slowing the spread of this virus and we did not see the spike in cases after Labor Day that I know many of us had been dreading. The action we are taking today puts us in line with the State's health orders."The reopening was allowed as the county continues to see improvements in its overall coronavirus case numbers and infection rates. The county is still striving to move out of the state's most restrictive purple tier.County officials had been concerned about a surge in cases after Labor Day, but they now say that does not appear to be the case.