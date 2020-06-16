Diane Warren song raising money for COVID-19 relief

GLENDALE -- Songwriter Diane Warren's latest Oscar-nominated song is taking on a new life to help in COVID-19 relief efforts. Chrissy Metz sang it in last year's "Breakthrough." Now, "I'm Standing With You" has a new arrangement, a new music video and it features musicians from all around the world.With Warren's blessing, a new version of "Breakthrough" is now raising money for the United Nations' COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. "There isn't a better partner for us than the United Nations," Warren said. "We're at a time when this isn't just America. This isn't just any, you know, this is everywhere. This is literally the world going through this, literally at the same time." She hopes the song brings comfort and strength, adding, "Music is the most healing thing in the world."Sharon Farber arranged the new version of "Breakthrough." She said, "I wanted to do an arrangement that would include everybody from classical to pop to world to, you know, everything."That includes a lot of talented people. This version includes 170 musicians and singers from all around the world. Said Farber, "I think that music is a very powerful tool to bring people together, to bridge gaps of faiths and cultures." Warren echoed that sentiment. "I want them to hear voices from all over the world coming together," she said, "standing with each other, standing up for each other.""It doesn't matter where you are, where you're from, what's your color, what's your gender. It doesn't matter," said Farber. "This virus can affect everybody so why don't we just come together as one and make this another world?"