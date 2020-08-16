LAFD pays last respects to firefighter who died from COVID-19

They attended an outdoor funeral service for Jose M. Perez in Los Alamitos.
The 44-year-old firefighter and paramedic spent nine days in the hospital, dying one day after being placed on a ventilator.
1st firefighter paramedic with the Los Angeles Fire Department dies from COVID-19
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported as of the end of last week, 157 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten of them remain isolated at home while the others have recovered and returned to duty.
Perez has been the agency's only death related to COVID-19.
Perez had worked for the department for more than 16 years.
He is survived by his wife Heidi and three children.