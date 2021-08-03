Florida and Texas had 1/3 of all US COVID-19 cases in past week, official says

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10923966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Rogelio Avila's wife said COVID-19 caused so much damage to her husband's lungs, that he qualified for a double lung transplant. He's now on the road to recovery, however she said she wants others to know the truth about COVID and vaccines, in hopes they get their dose.