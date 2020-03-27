LAUSD lends out laptops to help students learn at home amid COVID-19

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- George Washington Carver Middle School in South Los Angeles offered their students laptops to help continue their education at home during the coronavirus pandemic.Jefecia Finley, a parent of one of the students, said this is one way for them to get back into a routine."So, we can actually get his work done," Finley said. "We don't have to worry about falling too much behind."Carver Middle School is one of the first schools in the districts to loan out computers to students who don't already have the technology readily available at home. The LA Unified School District is planning to do the same at every school across the district.Carver Middle School student, Anthony Armstrong thinks this will be a good way to occupy time while school is closed."It's actually kind of good," Armstrong said. "It keeps my mind off the stuff that's actually happening like around our school like how it's shutting down."The district initially announced that schools would be closed for two weeks. However recently they've decided to extend the closure to May 1 which is leaving some parents concerned."That's a little bit too long for them to be out of school," Finley said.An actual education plan is still in progress, but the district is looking at ways to utilize Zoom video conferencing, lesson plans through PBS and other online learning platforms."It's been a struggle because they need to be in school," Finley said. "School should be number one. Their education is number one priority to me."