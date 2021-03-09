Coronavirus

'COVID-19 pill': How does it work and what's its potential? LA doctor explains

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Researchers say they're working on an anti-viral pill for COVID-19 that would work the same way current antiviral drugs act on the flu virus.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles, talked about what we know about the experimental drug and how it can fight coronavirus.

Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck & Co. is developing the pill that Cardillo says works similar to how Tamiflu treats influenza. According to Cardillo, antivirals slow down the replication of the virus, giving the body a chance to fight it off and shorten the length of illness.

He added that the experimental drug is showing that it eradicates the virus from the nasal passage "much more rapidly" than those who didn't get the medication.

With vaccines and the potential of antiviral drugs, Cardillo said by next winter, it is possible the coronavirus could be contained.

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED | I got the vaccine. What's next?
EMBED More News Videos

After you receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, what can you safely do? An infectious disease specialist answers your questions.



RELATED | Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalcoronavirusdrugcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
COVID-19 vaccination site to open at USC's University Park campus
California volunteers are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to deliver State of the State address
Rain, snow moving into SoCal Tuesday night
Selena to be honored at Grammy Awards
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Period poverty: What it is and what these 2 women are doing to help
Show More
COVID-19 vaccination site to open at USC's University Park campus
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in George Floyd's death
Kia recalls nearly 380,000 vehicles for fire risk
Deputies in Kobe crash scene photo scandal can be named
More TOP STORIES News