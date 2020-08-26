Circle of Health

COVID-19 has hit communities of color harder than others - and nowhere is it more evident than in South LA

"We couldn't get test swabs. Then, it took longer for our test swabs to be processed than other people. Then we couldn't get masks," said Jim Mangia, CEO of St. John's Well Child and Family Center.
By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From health care to housing, COVID-19 has hit communities of color harder than others - and nowhere is it more evident than in South Los Angeles.

When the pandemic hit South L.A., it painfully spotlighted our nation's deep-seated racial and economic divide.

"When you're in the middle of a pandemic, you really get a sense of where the priorities lie. More people got COVID in South L.A. than in any other part of the county. More people died of COVID here," said Jim Mangia, CEO of St. John's Well Child and Family Center.

MORE: Study reveals that COVID-related racial discrimination persists
EMBED More News Videos

A new USC study reveals that while coronavirus- related discrimination against racial minorities has declined over the past few months, it still exists.


The 100,000 individual patients of the St. John Well Child and Family Clinics' 18 locations live in subpar housing and experience food insecurity. Many have chronic illnesses and do essential work.

"The population that we're serving are primarily Latinos and African American. They're low income workers," he said.

In a new report, Mangia and his colleagues detailed the many obstacles and challenges their community clinics faced over the last six months.

"We couldn't get test swabs. Then, it took longer for our test swabs to be processed than other people," he said. "Then we couldn't get masks."

Mangia said they had to outsource their own PPE and rely on donations. They searched for local labs to provide and process tests. And through telehealth, his team carefully monitored each quarantined case.

"I can't tell you how many hundreds of lives we saved." He said.

Through contact tracing, the staff at the St. John clinics were able to isolate and minimize outbreaks. They were the first to identify the spread of disease at L.A. Apparel's garment factory.

EMBED More News Videos

The county says the South L.A. factory is now in compliance, and inspectors will make unannounced visits to ensure proper safety measures are in place.


"By the time we were done, we tested 600 employees in this factory. 400 tested positive," Mangia said.

As the St. John network prepares for the possibility of another rise in cases, Mangia said documenting what they've done is their way to help other private practices and clinics save lives.

"We're sharing what we've learned and what's been successful in one of the poorest areas in the United States," he said.

Mangia says their report shows that giving doctors' offices and clinics the proper resources they need to fight COVID-19 can help improve care, reduce the load on hospitals and save more lives.

EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about seven terms commonly used when discussing racism and racial injustice like systemic racism, white privilege, institutional racism, microaggression and white fragility.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth los angeleslos angeles countycircle of healthsocietycoronavirusracismcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Experts express concern on COVID-19 convalescent plasma treatment
Paying attention to kids' emotions key to virtual learning, teachers say
Can sniffing sesame oil help protect your respiratory system?
Skipping flu shot can lead to weakened resistance to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA preparing for 'twindemic' as flu season approaches, Newsom says
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
LA County moves closer to removal from state watch list
All NBA playoff games on Wednesday postponed amid boycotts surrounding Jacob Blake shooting
First schools in OC reopen
LA considering making outdoor dining program permanent
Ethnic studies course required for LAUSD high school students
Show More
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Clippers coach Doc Rivers comments on Kenosha shooting
1 killed in shooting at Beverly Glen house party
Landon Clifford, of YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died
More TOP STORIES News