SoCal continues outreach efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Friday marked Vaccine Awareness Action Day, and it kicks off a month-long campaign to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4.At Trinity Baptist Church, a mobile vaccination clinic was held to encourage people in the Los Angeles area to get the shot.Rev. Alvin Tunstill Jr. says the church is a logical place to do this."We all are familiar with this church. We've been in this neighborhood and we've hosted things for over 100 years now," he said.The issue is vaccine hesitancy, especially in communities of color. Some people are concerned or have questions about the vaccine. South L.A. resident Jaaziah came to the event to get more information, but decided not to get a shot."I just don't know. I have questions about what I'm putting in my body. I'm not ready," he said.The mobile clinic can be set up just about anywhere. It is provided by the St. John's Well Child and Family Center to reach out to communities and stress the importance of vaccinations."Three days a week we are at a school, two days a week we are at a church and the reason we do this is because those are trusted entities," said Mario Chavez with St. John's Well Center.One South L.A. resident, Soni, decided to get vaccinated at the event."I just figured I wanted to get it when I felt comfortable and good and ready to get it. I knew I was going to get it, it's just a matter of when I decided I wanted to get it," she said.The mobile clinic will be back at the church in 21 days to give people their second shot and also to help others who decide to get the vaccine.