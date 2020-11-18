Circle of Health

Scientists employ new genetic technology in developing COVID-19 vaccines

Exciting news from two manufacturers developing a COVID-19 vaccine, using new genetic technology. Instead of injecting bits of the virus, Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA approach sends an instruction manual to the cells.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Encouraging news from two manufacturers developing a COVID-19 vaccine. Both are employing genetic technology that's never been used before.

Weakened or inactive virus vaccines grown in eggs or cells is what's commonly heard of.

Now the coronavirus is about to take it to a whole new level in genetically engineered vaccines.

"The mRNA is really a novel strategy," says vaccine researcher, Dr. Eric Daar with Lundquist Institute-Harbor UCLA.

MORE: Pfizer shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
EMBED More News Videos

How did the vaccine affect people of all ages and ethnicities? Were there major side effects? Here's what we know.


Instead of injecting bits of the virus, Dr. Darr says Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA approach sends an instruction manual to the cells, telling it to churn out a protein normally found on the coronavirus.

"It's encapsulated in a lipid capsule. It gets injected in your arm," he says, "Then that will get expressed on the surface of the cell and the immune system will respond."

Phase three results look promising and because mRNA are just chemicals, they can be manufactured rapidly.

The Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine Dr. Daar is testing uses a viral vector to deliver a small amount of coronavirus' genetic material into the cells. In this case, the vehicle is a cold virus.

"They use the virus to get into the cells, but the virus doesn't replicate beyond that. It can get in once and then that's it," he says.

MORE: SoCal pharmacies scrambling for ultra-cold freezers for Pfizer COVID vaccine storage
EMBED More News Videos

The much-awaited Pfizer vaccine could be a game-changer - but it will have to be stored in ultra-cold conditions, which calls for ultra-cold freezers. Local pharmacies are scrambling to get their hands on this specialty equipment.


The delivery virus can't make you sick, but experts say people might develop an immunity to it, limiting the ability to give multiple booster shots.

Dr. Daar says," The subunit is the other big strategy. That's what people are more familiar with."

Subunit vaccines use a more traditional method that delivers viral fragments to trigger an immune response.

Novavax is using this type of vaccine. It's slightly slower to produce, but it's a tried-and-tested approach.

Although two vaccines are nearing the finish line, scientists say people can't rest now. Multiple types of vaccines will be needed to meet the global demand to help end this epidemic.

Researchers still need thousands of volunteers to sign up so they can finish their work.

"It's clear that a single vaccine is not going to be enough to interrupt transmission throughout the world. So it's in the interest of all of us to have more than one vaccine," says Dr. Edward Jones-Lopez with the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

RELATED VIDEO | Here's what goes into creating a vaccine for COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyvaccineshealthmedicalcircle of healthdoctorscovid 19 pandemicscienceviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Can this common drug reduce risk of COVID death?
Postpartum depression cases spike due to pandemic isolation
COVID: Here are key things to know if you're back in the workplace
Fly Well Clinic takes off at John Wayne Airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How would a CA curfew work? UC doctor weighs in
LIVE: LA County health officials provide update on COVID response
Top executives with CA medical group joined Newsom at Napa Co. party
How to watch Charlie Brown specials on TV in 2020
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
Dog owners 78% more likely to catch COVID-19, new study finds
Here's how LA's business curfew would work, be enforced
Show More
Skateland in Northridge to close permanently
Prosecutors want 2017 teen's arrest in George Floyd death trial
Riverside County probation officer, 34, dies of COVID
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Angry OC residents demand that COVID closures be lifted
More TOP STORIES News