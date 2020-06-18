Circle of Health

Coronavirus: Cedars-Sinai researchers testing new anti-viral medication designed specifically for COVID

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As soon as the first COVID-19 case was identified here in the United States, the quest for a treatment began.

Now less than six months later, local researchers are testing the first medication designed specifically to fight this novel coronavirus.

In Washington state on January 21st, a man in his 30s who returned from Wuhan, China became the first reported COVID-19 case in the U.S. He recovers giving scientists an opportunity to search for a treatment.

"And they took the convalescent plasma from that patient and isolated several antibodies," said Dr. Peter Chen, the Director of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The antibodies in this patient's plasma could be infused to help two or three patients, but Chen said researchers knew they could create something much more powerful to help many more.

Coronavirus: Black market cure for cats with feline infectious peritonitis is illegal, but is saving thousands of lives
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of cat owners are resorting to an underground, black-market drug to cure their beloved pets of a feline coronavirus.


"They can manufacture the antibody and mass produce it," he said. Chen and his colleagues are testing lab-created mono-clonal antibodies from that very first patient in a phase one clinical trial. The immune system can use these antibodies to seek and destroy the virus.

"In this case, what it does is the antibody binds to the virus and prevent the virus from entering the cell," he said, "And as such, then it can't replicate itself in the cell."

It's a method long studied in the fight against cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and even asthma. Dr. Chen says while other anti-viral medications such as Remdesivir were developed to fight other diseases such as Ebola, this drug is specific to Covid-19. The drug called LY-CoV555 is being tested on patients with severe disease, but Chen said, "The next phase of this is to move this to an outpatient setting. And so, the hope is that we can treat patients really early on with the virus with this drug and help them reduce their viral load."

Ely Lilly and biotech company AbCellera are developing this drug, but other companies are also testing mono-clonal antibody therapies.

"In the absence of a vaccine. This is a very good first step in heading that direction and I really hope that it does work," Chen said.

One drawback: These types of medications are very expensive to develop and costly to use.

Chen said, "Right now, I think we really just need to find something, because it's hard to put a cost on a life."

Cedars-Sinai researchers announced they will soon start enrolling patients for phase two of the clinical trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelescircle of healthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Local gym steps up protocols to prevent spread of COVID-19
COVID: Protesters weigh risks large demonstrations
Doctors concerned about COVID spread among protesters
Creating new habits, routines to help manage stress amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID: California issues statewide order on face coverings
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
WATCH LIVE: Press conference held about Robert Fuller's death in Palmdale
Bear attacks 19-year-old SoCal woman taking nap in backyard
CA rent relief proposal would give tenants until 2034 to make late payments
Half-brother of Robert Fuller killed in shooting with deputies in Rosamond, attorney says
Black market cure for cats is saving thousands of pets' lives
Show More
Facebook removes Trump ads for using hate group symbol
Missing soldier made sexual harassment claim: family
Attorney: Woman seeks $10M after being hit by rubber bullet
Suspects sought in series of sexual assaults in West LA
7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off New Zealand coast
More TOP STORIES News