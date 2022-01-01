Coronavirus Los Angeles

Strong warning issued for those going through COVID: 'Be prepared. Everyone is going to get this'

Officials say adults ages 18 to 49 are most likely to get COVID and therefore spread the virus to others, health officials say.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Strong warning issued for those dealing with COVID: 'Be prepared'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- COVID-19 infections are hurtling through families, communities and workplaces and many people get infected when they least expect it.

Jenna Stewart of Topanga, who owns Canyon Adventure Vans, believes she contracted COVID at a small holiday gathering.

"My guard was down because I was triple vaxxed," she said.

Now Stewart, her family and nearly her entire staff has tested positive for the virus.

"Our whole team is out. There's only three of 12 of us who have tested negative consistently," she said.

Despite shortened quarantined times, Stewart is keeping everyone apart, asking employees to test negative before they come back to work. The omicron variant makes up more than half of the active COVID cases in California.

Los Angeles County is now seeing more than 20,000 new COVID cases a day. Working adults are responsible for driving up most of the cases.

"Adults aged 18 to 49 are most likely to get COVID and therefore spread COVID to others," said Barbara Ferrer, the director of L.A. County's Department of Public Health.

Pediatric cases continue to rise nationwide. Nearly 380 sick children are being admitted every day, according to recent statistics.

According to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found among hospitalized 5- to 17-year-olds, fewer than 1% were fully vaccinated against the virus.

"Know that children, even though they tend to have a more mild case of coronavirus, they can absolutely get a severe illness, get hospitalized and even worse," said Dr. Alok Patel of Stanford Children's Health.

On Jan. 3, the Food and Drug Administration is planning to broaden Pfizer's vaccine booster eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds. Stewart received her booster, but her husband didn't get a chance to get his.

While her symptoms are mild, her husband's symptoms are not.

"He has just been miserable for more than a week. Just miserable," Stewart said.

With so many people testing positive, Stewart's advice is to try to find some rapid test kits, stock up on supplies and medical items such a pulse oximeter in case you get sick.

"Having this oximeter for blood oxygen gives me peace of mind," said Stewart. "Everyone's suffering right now, whether you're sick or not. So just go easy on human kind."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyhealthomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 variantcoronavirus pandemichealth carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA County sees highest number of new COVID cases for single day
LA County data: Unvaccinated 14 times more likely to die from COVID
LA County expands COVID testing amid explosive surge in cases
Holiday flights canceled at LAX, other airports due to COVID-19 issues
TOP STORIES
At least 6 injured during shooting at shopping center in South LA
LA County sees highest number of new COVID cases for single day
Cities around the world ring in 2022
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
How Betty White shaped animal advocacy groups in Los Angeles
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
Long Beach closes beaches after sewage spill of up to 7M gallons
Show More
Suspect killed after ramming patrol cars, injuring officer in Beaumont
OK police officers adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend
Studio City residents fear for their safety after home invasion
Hear from Eyewitness News team on 2021's biggest stories
Here's what's coming to Disney+ in 2022
More TOP STORIES News