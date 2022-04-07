LA County expands 'Test to Treat' COVID services, adds tele-health option

"Test to Treat'' services are already available at dozens of pharmacies and other sites across Los Angeles County, allowing people to walk in for a COVID test, be immediately evaluated and potentially be offered one of the two currently available oral medications for fighting the infection.
The county Department of Public Health this week introduced "Test to Treat'' tele-health services. Residents can call (833) 540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. for a telephone consultation. Depending on circumstances, callers could be referred to a nearby "Test to Treat'' center or potentially have medications shipped directly to their home.
The county also announced this week an expansion of its network of physical "Test to Treat'' locations, with 58 sites across the area, along with 26 DHS-Fulgent testing sites and county Public Health vaccination sites in Santa Clarita, East Los Angeles and South Los Angeles. Federal government "Test to Treat'' sites are also available at 20 CVS Minute Clinics and 11 Walgreens locations.
A full list of sites is available online at publichealth.lacounty.gov
"By expanding the number of sites and launching Public Health 'Test to Treat' tele-health Services, more residents are able to quickly start treatment within five days of when symptoms first surface,'' county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "These highly effective therapeutics can prevent serious illness or death, and for those county residents in underserved areas lacking convenient access to testing and pharmacies or clinics, a tele-health option makes access to these medications much easier.