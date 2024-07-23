He said he will head out on the campaign trail with Vice President Harris.

President Biden set to return to DC from Delaware; will address nation from Oval Office Wednesday

After several days of isolation, President Biden is set to leave Rehoboth Beach and head back to D.C.

WASHINGTON -- After several days of isolation, President Joe Biden is set to leave Delaware on Tuesday afternoon to head back to Washington D.C. From there, he says he'll head out on the campaign trail with Vice President Harris.

He is also set to address the nation on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. from the Oval Office.

"Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people," he said in a statement on X.

The last time we saw Biden was shortly after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Since then, the 81-year-old president has been recovering at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. That is also where he ultimately made the decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Late Monday afternoon, we heard from Biden for the first time since he made that announcement. He called in to campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, where Vice President Kamala Harris was making an appearance.

"I want you to know, I won't be on the ticket but I'm still going to be fully, fully engaged," Biden said on the call. "I've got six months left of my presidency. I'm determined to get as much done as I possibly can both foreign policy and domestic policy."

Now, all eyes are now on Harris, who Biden had endorsed as the democratic nominee.

She has also received support from delegates in Pennsylvania and across the country.

Now, she will hit the campaign trail as she works to get the support of voters.

"Over the next 106 days, we are going to take our case to the American people and we are going to win," she said at her campaign headquarters.

Former President Trump took to Truth Social on Monday, sharing polls that show his lead over Harris.

"Joe Biden will go down as the Worst President in the history of the United States. KAMALA, OUR HORRIBLE & INCOMPETENT BORDER CZAR, WILL BE WORSE!" He said in a post.

He's expected back at the White House around 2:30 p.m.