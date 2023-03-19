Doctors say rare COVID psychosis case speaks to increase in post-COVID mental health issues

Post-COVID illnesses are not just physical. Many can come in the form of depression, anxiety and in extremely rare cases, severe disorganized thinking.

Post-COVID illnesses are not just physical. Many can come in the form of depression, anxiety and in extremely rare cases, severe disorganized thinking.

One local woman disappeared for two weeks due to what doctors diagnosed as COVID psychosis.

"I could not find my way back. I literally cannot find my way back home, said Hadyne Wilson of Chatsworth.

On September 29th, the 23-year-old left her workplace at this Vons in Chatsworth and vanished for two weeks. A few fragmented memories are all she has.

"I would try and sit on benches, things like that just not have that much interaction or at least try and find my phone given that it was taken," she said.

For food, she relied on handouts. Wilson had no history of mental health issues until she was hospitalized with COVID-19 several months before her disappearance. At that point, her doctors say she experienced something extremely rare: COVID psychosis.

"Patients may have delusions. Irregular thought patterns," said Neurologist Dr. Joey Gee with Providence Mission Heritage Medical Group.

Gee was not Wilson's doctor, but said he's seeing an increase in post-COVID patients suffering from mental health issues long after their infection.

"Maybe they were in a hospital for a prolonged amount of time. And developed a level of anxiety or even what we call delirium," he said.

While Covid-19 may be the common denominator in these post-viral mental health conditions, Gee said health history plays a role.

"The individual themselves may have a particular history that may increase their likelihood of developing certain symptoms from a significant injury or trauma like COVID-19," she said.

Gee said researchers are working to understand the cause, but scientists believe brain inflammation plays a role. The good news for Wilson is that these symptoms can be resolved.

"Most of the reports do show high success in improvement, recovery, and rehabilitation, with medications and community and medical support," Gee said.

A kind stranger helped Wilson get to an emergency room. After another hospital stay and treatment, Wilson feels fully recovered. She credits her survival to prayers.

"Not just people in my church, my family, but just God always watching out for me, I would just say constantly," Wilson said.