'COVID-recovery surcharge' considered for restaurants, breweries by LA County Board of Supervisors

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is considering allowing restaurants, breweries and wineries in unincorporated areas of the county to add a "COVID-19 recovery fee" to bills for dine-in customers.

Supervisor Hilda Solis suggested that the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs work with county counsel and labor and business representatives to see whether such a charge is feasible and report back to the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 24.

The fee would not apply to take-out or delivery orders and would be clearly disclosed as a surcharge.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new coronavirus cases in the U.S. hit a record high on Sunday of 68,767, according to Johns Hopkins, eclipsing the previous mark of 67,293, set in mid-July. The U.S. recorded more than 80,000 new cases on both Friday and Saturday - the highest marks ever - though testing has expanded dramatically over the course of the outbreak, making direct comparisons problematic.

The true number of infections is thought to be far higher because many Americans have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.
