Free coronavirus testing offered at pop-up kiosk outside Vallarta Supermarket in Pacoima

The grocery company is teaming up with Los Angeles County to set up a testing kiosk located at 10175 San Fernando Road.
The tests are free and will be administered Monday through Friday for the next three months.
Appointments are necessary and must be made through the county's registration system.
Meanwhile, amid a COVID-19 vaccine shortage, L.A. County-run vaccination sites will only be administering second doses starting Tuesday and lasting through the end of the week.
The shift is being made for people who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and need their second one after 21 days, said Manuel Martinez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.