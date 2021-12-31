Health & Fitness

COVID testing site near LAX among those struggling with shortage of test supplies

COVID testing sites on the verge of running out of tests

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the fast-spreading omicron variant again filing hospitals, some COVID-19 testing sites in Southern California find themselves on the verge of running out of tests.

ABC7 on Thursday evening visited a testing location near Los Angeles International Airport, where officials estimated that they could run out of tests on Saturday. The site's distributor might not be able to replenish its supplies until Jan. 12.

"Just because you got the vaccine and you're boosted does not give you the green light to rip your mask off and go to a party -- because we are going to live 2021 all over again" if people are not cautious about mitigating the spread of COVID-19, said Steve Farzam, CEO of 911 COVID Testing.

An LAX spokesperson tells Eyewitness News that there are three testing sites located on airport property to help travelers get tested, and that these sites are experiencing no shortage of tests.

Health experts recommend that people who test positive for COVID after multiple at-home tests should avoid going to public testing sites for an additional test. This will make more tests available for those who need them.



Correction: A previous version of this story stated that the testing center in question was located at the airport. This has since been corrected to accurately reflect that the center is located near LAX.
