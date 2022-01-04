coronavirus testing

Some school districts left without promised COVID-19 tests amid high demand across SoCal

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When it comes to COVID-19 testing, supply can barely keep up with demand and many people in recent days have been seen waiting in long lines to find out if they've been infected.

Those waiting for tests include school districts across California. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised that schools would receive at-home COVID test kits before students returned from winter break.

According to the L.A. Times, only about half of the six million tests promised by the governor have been delivered. The outlet reported that a shipment of 1.5 millions tests was expected to arrive at a state warehouse Monday before being disbursed to individual counties.

But, they still have to make their way to families.

Those deliveries did not come in time for some many schools, including those in Long Beach and Burbank, which were among those that resumed in-person classes on Monday.

The state's public health department told the Times shipping delays in connection to recent winter storms have contributed to fewer tests being delivered.

The delays comes as students in the nation's second largest school district prepare to return to class next week. As part of new safety regulations, Los Angeles Unified School District students need to get tested for COVID-19 before they return to campus, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, the first day of school for students has been pushed back to Tuesday, Jan. 11.

LAUSD's COVID testing centers reopened Monday with extended hours, offering tests by appointment and on a walk-in basis.

